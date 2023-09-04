WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WCC is at 2.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WCC is $190.10, which is $30.72 above the current market price. The public float for WCC is 37.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.00% of that float. The average trading volume for WCC on September 04, 2023 was 756.91K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) has jumped by 0.88 compared to previous close of 161.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that WESCO International is benefiting from long-term secular growth in utility, data center, security, and industrial sectors. Supply chain issues are improving, but challenges in the electrical product line will continue in Q3. WCC’s cash flows have increased, and it plans to use them for stock buybacks, making it a reasonable investment with moderate returns.

WCC’s Market Performance

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) has seen a 4.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.52% gain in the past month and a 11.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for WCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.26% for WCC’s stock, with a 10.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for WCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WCC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $180 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WCC Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCC rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.62. In addition, WESCO International Inc. saw 30.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCC starting from Schulz David S., who sale 1,867 shares at the price of $167.07 back on Mar 01. After this action, Schulz David S. now owns 100,703 shares of WESCO International Inc., valued at $311,920 using the latest closing price.

Sundaram Easwaran, the Director of WESCO International Inc., sale 1,052 shares at $152.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Sundaram Easwaran is holding 9,461 shares at $160,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.03 for the present operating margin

+20.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for WESCO International Inc. stands at +4.02. The total capital return value is set at 15.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on WESCO International Inc. (WCC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.09. Total debt to assets is 40.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WESCO International Inc. (WCC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.