Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.20 in relation to its previous close of 39.56. However, the company has experienced a 6.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that My old position, Arch Resources, has underperformed peers in the met coal industry year-to-date. The new “floor” for met coal index prices is expected to be around $200-250/ton, which makes all major US producers very intriguing investments. I favor Warrior at this juncture due to their low-cost production and growth opportunity from Blue Creek.

Is It Worth Investing in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) is 4.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HCC is 1.14.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is $45.80, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for HCC is 51.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.32% of that float. On September 04, 2023, HCC’s average trading volume was 625.84K shares.

HCC’s Market Performance

HCC stock saw an increase of 6.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.82% and a quarterly increase of 17.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.57% for HCC stock, with a simple moving average of 11.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HCC Trading at 3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.88. In addition, Warrior Met Coal Inc. saw 21.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.14 for the present operating margin

+50.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warrior Met Coal Inc. stands at +36.88. The total capital return value is set at 54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.76. Equity return is now at value 30.70, with 22.10 for asset returns.

Based on Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), the company’s capital structure generated 23.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.82. Total debt to assets is 16.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.