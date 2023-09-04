Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.25 in relation to its previous close of 4.00. However, the company has experienced a -0.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ed McGregor – Director-Investor Relations Paul Travers – Chief Executive Officer Grant Russell – Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Conference Call Participants Matt VanVliet – BTIG Tyler Burmeister – Craig-Hallum Capital Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Jim McIlree – Dawson James Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Vuzix Second Quarter Ending June 30, 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) by analysts is $7.67, which is $3.66 above the current market price. The public float for VUZI is 58.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.02% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of VUZI was 778.90K shares.

VUZI’s Market Performance

VUZI’s stock has seen a -0.50% decrease for the week, with a -19.15% drop in the past month and a -19.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for Vuzix Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.86% for VUZI’s stock, with a -10.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for VUZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VUZI in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $15 based on the research report published on December 21, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VUZI Trading at -17.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -16.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 10.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Kay Edward William Jr., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.23 back on Aug 16. After this action, Kay Edward William Jr. now owns 206,843 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $42,300 using the latest closing price.

Harned Timothy Heydenreich, the Director of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 2,500 shares at $3.82 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Harned Timothy Heydenreich is holding 146,711 shares at $9,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-355.69 for the present operating margin

-2.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -344.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.20. Equity return is now at value -34.70, with -31.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.