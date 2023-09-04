Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) by analysts is $6.33, which is $5.62 above the current market price. The public float for VINC is 15.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of VINC was 137.07K shares.

VINC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC) has jumped by 7.83 compared to previous close of 0.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-22 that Vincerx Pharma shares moved higher after the biopharmaceutical company announced it has received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to commence a clinical trial of its investigational therapeutic VIP943 for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

VINC’s Market Performance

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) has experienced a -1.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.29% drop in the past month, and a -61.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.75% for VINC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.66% for VINC’s stock, with a -37.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VINC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VINC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VINC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VINC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on January 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VINC Trading at -33.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.23%, as shares sank -20.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINC fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8246. In addition, Vincerx Pharma Inc. saw -30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VINC starting from Seelenberger Alexander A., who purchase 10,500 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Aug 11. After this action, Seelenberger Alexander A. now owns 30,280 shares of Vincerx Pharma Inc., valued at $9,968 using the latest closing price.

Hamdy Ahmed MD, the of Vincerx Pharma Inc., purchase 5,400 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Hamdy Ahmed MD is holding 96,060 shares at $5,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VINC

The total capital return value is set at -91.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.98. Equity return is now at value -135.00, with -104.50 for asset returns.

Based on Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.72. Total debt to assets is 5.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.