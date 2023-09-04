Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) is above average at 43.96x. The 36-month beta value for VECO is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VECO is $32.17, which is $2.19 above than the current price. The public float for VECO is 55.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.09% of that float. The average trading volume of VECO on September 04, 2023 was 483.67K shares.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.71 in relation to its previous close of 29.19. However, the company has experienced a 6.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-13 that PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 7, 2023. The company will host a conference call to review these results starting at 5:00 PM ET that day.

VECO’s Market Performance

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has seen a 6.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.92% gain in the past month and a 19.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for VECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.54% for VECO’s stock, with a 34.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VECO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VECO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VECO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VECO Trading at 10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VECO rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.04. In addition, Veeco Instruments Inc. saw 61.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VECO starting from Wilkerson Susan, who sale 1,546 shares at the price of $28.49 back on Aug 29. After this action, Wilkerson Susan now owns 45,057 shares of Veeco Instruments Inc., valued at $44,038 using the latest closing price.

Wilkerson Susan, the SVP, GLOBAL SALES & SERVICE of Veeco Instruments Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $29.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Wilkerson Susan is holding 46,603 shares at $149,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.38 for the present operating margin

+39.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeco Instruments Inc. stands at +25.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.32. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.03. Total debt to assets is 27.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.