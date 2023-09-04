Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) by analysts is $66.14, which is $13.04 above the current market price. The public float for PCVX is 90.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.56% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of PCVX was 543.81K shares.

PCVX) stock’s latest price update

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.27 in comparison to its previous close of 51.92, however, the company has experienced a 5.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Vaxcyte, Inc. is a clinical-stage vaccine company developing high-fidelity vaccines for bacterial diseases. The company’s Q2 2023 earnings report shows significant growth in cash and investments, indicating a solid liquidity position. Positive Phase 2 data for Vaxcyte’s VAX-24 vaccine and a promising pipeline make it a recommended speculative “Buy” for investors.

PCVX’s Market Performance

PCVX’s stock has risen by 5.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.77% and a quarterly rise of 4.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Vaxcyte Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.08% for PCVX’s stock, with a 16.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCVX Trading at 8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCVX rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.30. In addition, Vaxcyte Inc. saw 10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCVX starting from Lukatch Heath, who sale 315 shares at the price of $46.12 back on Jan 10. After this action, Lukatch Heath now owns 3,125 shares of Vaxcyte Inc., valued at $14,526 using the latest closing price.

Lukatch Heath, the Director of Vaxcyte Inc., sale 335 shares at $43.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Lukatch Heath is holding 3,125 shares at $14,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCVX

The total capital return value is set at -32.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.44. Equity return is now at value -28.70, with -27.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.85. Total debt to assets is 1.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.