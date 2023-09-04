Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s (KLXE) Stock

In the past week, KLXE stock has gone up by 12.17%, with a monthly gain of 5.74% and a quarterly surge of 27.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.56% for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.62% for KLXE stock, with a simple moving average of -4.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Right Now?

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) by analysts is $21.25, which is $9.64 above the current market price. The public float for KLXE is 14.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.88% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of KLXE was 216.60K shares.

KLXE) stock’s latest price update

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE)’s stock price has plunge by 11.58relation to previous closing price of 10.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-18 that Oil has had its day in the sun, now with prices retreating the whole sector is feeling it.

KLXE Trading at 8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLXE rose by +12.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. saw -32.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLXE starting from Baker Christopher J., who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $11.45 back on Aug 01. After this action, Baker Christopher J. now owns 148,541 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., valued at $51,525 using the latest closing price.

Bouthillette Max, the of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $11.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Bouthillette Max is holding 50,241 shares at $11,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.16 for the present operating margin

+13.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stands at -0.40. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.