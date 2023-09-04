Understanding the 2.62% Volatility Levels of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s (TRTX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) has gone up by 7.41% for the week, with a 6.35% rise in the past month and a 10.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.62% for TRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.18% for TRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TRTX is also noteworthy at 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRTX is $7.75, which is $0.21 above than the current price. The public float for TRTX is 61.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of TRTX on September 04, 2023 was 393.07K shares.

TRTX) stock’s latest price update

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 7.52. However, the company has seen a 7.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-01 that TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16. This compares to earnings of $0.27 per share a year ago.

TRTX Trading at 3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTX rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. saw 11.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRTX starting from Foley Robert, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Nov 21. After this action, Foley Robert now owns 153,158 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., valued at $70,534 using the latest closing price.

Ginsberg Deborah J., the (3) of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., purchase 13,800 shares at $7.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Ginsberg Deborah J. is holding 91,616 shares at $99,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+89.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stands at -19.97. The total capital return value is set at 1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.36. Equity return is now at value -12.00, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 314.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.89. Total debt to assets is 75.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.