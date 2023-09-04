Understanding the 2.20% Volatility Levels of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has gone up by 3.90% for the week, with a -2.74% drop in the past month and a -6.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.20% for SB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.58% for SB stock, with a simple moving average of -3.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) is above average at 3.38x. The 36-month beta value for SB is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SB is $5.09, which is $1.89 above than the current price. The public float for SB is 63.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. The average trading volume of SB on September 04, 2023 was 471.22K shares.

SB) stock’s latest price update

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 3.21. However, the company has seen a 3.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that Safe Bulkers reports resilient Q2 2023 financial results despite a weakened chartering market, due to economic growth uncertainties. The growing fleet and solid balance sheet present a solid foundation for growth. Safe Bulkers declares a dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, reflecting a strong balance sheet and commitment to return capital to shareholders.

Analysts’ Opinion of SB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SB Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Safe Bulkers Inc. saw 9.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.80 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe Bulkers Inc. stands at +49.34. The total capital return value is set at 16.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.14. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB), the company’s capital structure generated 53.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.93. Total debt to assets is 33.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.