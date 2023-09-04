Understanding the 1.87% Volatility Levels of Universal Health Services Inc.’s (UHS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has seen a 2.53% increase in the past week, with a -0.55% drop in the past month, and a -0.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for UHS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for UHS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Right Now?

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UHS is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UHS is $159.07, which is $23.43 above the current price. The public float for UHS is 59.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UHS on September 04, 2023 was 674.31K shares.

UHS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has dropped by -0.10 compared to previous close of 134.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 8:00am (ET).

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UHS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UHS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UHS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $163 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UHS Trading at -5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.97. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from Nimetz Warren J., who sale 800 shares at the price of $140.97 back on Jun 13. After this action, Nimetz Warren J. now owns 2,944 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $112,776 using the latest closing price.

McDonnell Eileen C., the Director of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 1,680 shares at $134.64 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that McDonnell Eileen C. is holding 5,316 shares at $226,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+7.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +5.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), the company’s capital structure generated 89.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.10. Total debt to assets is 37.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.