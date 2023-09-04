Turnstone Biologics Corp. (TSBX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: TSBX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.47 compared to its previous closing price of 10.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-07-27 that On July 25, 2023, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, made a significant move in the biotechnology sector by acquiring a substantial stake in Turnstone Biologics Corp ( TSBX, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, profiles of both FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and Turnstone Biologics Corp, and the potential implications of this acquisition on the market.

Is It Worth Investing in Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: TSBX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Turnstone Biologics Corp. (TSBX) is $17.00, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for TSBX is 20.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TSBX on September 04, 2023 was 98.97K shares.

TSBX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 12.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.16% for Turnstone Biologics Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.07% for TSBX’s stock, with a 8.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TSBX Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.21%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSBX rose by +9.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, Turnstone Biologics Corp. saw 8.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSBX starting from Versant Ventures V, LLC, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jul 25. After this action, Versant Ventures V, LLC now owns 2,726,322 shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp., valued at $2,700,000 using the latest closing price.

Jerel Davis, the Director of Turnstone Biologics Corp., purchase 225,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Jerel Davis is holding 2,726,322 shares at $2,700,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.15 for the present operating margin

+97.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turnstone Biologics Corp. stands at -42.07. The total capital return value is set at -37.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.24.

Based on Turnstone Biologics Corp. (TSBX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.83.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Turnstone Biologics Corp. (TSBX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.