Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has gone up by 1.09% for the week, with a -4.48% drop in the past month and a 10.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.61% for TOUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for TOUR’s stock, with a -17.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TOUR is at 1.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TOUR is $16.48, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for TOUR is 118.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for TOUR on September 04, 2023 was 212.24K shares.

TOUR) stock’s latest price update

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.54 in comparison to its previous close of 1.30, however, the company has experienced a 1.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-02 that NANJING, China, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on August 17, 2023. Tuniu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m.

TOUR Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4023. In addition, Tuniu Corporation saw -8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.