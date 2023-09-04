Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.27 compared to its previous closing price of 1.53. However, the company has seen a 18.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Troika Media Group’s (NASDAQ: TRKA ) bad week keeps getting worse. A few days ago, former CEO Sadiq (Sid) Toama submitted a letter to Troika’s board of directors challenging his recent termination.

Is It Worth Investing in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) by analysts is $1.50, The public float for TRKA is 15.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of TRKA was 997.24K shares.

TRKA’s Market Performance

The stock of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has seen a 18.40% increase in the past week, with a -38.84% drop in the past month, and a -56.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.28% for TRKA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.58% for TRKA’s stock, with a -65.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRKA Trading at -27.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%, as shares sank -37.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA rose by +18.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5230. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc. saw -48.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.26 for the present operating margin

+21.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Troika Media Group Inc. stands at -33.24. The total capital return value is set at -29.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.38. Equity return is now at value -177.50, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Based on Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA), the company’s capital structure generated 913.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.14. Total debt to assets is 46.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 872.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.