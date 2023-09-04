Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, TNL stock has gone up by 4.17%, with a monthly gain of 5.15% and a quarterly surge of 5.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Travel + Leisure Co.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.62% for TNL’s stock, with a 5.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Right Now?

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TNL is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TNL is $51.88, which is $10.98 above the current price. The public float for TNL is 70.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNL on September 04, 2023 was 684.93K shares.

TNL) stock’s latest price update

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.11 compared to its previous closing price of 40.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-08-14 that Travel + Leisure CEO Mike Brown says long-haul travel to Europe was very strong this summer. He says people are taking more cruises now and airfares will likely stay elevated.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNL stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for TNL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNL in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $52 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TNL Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.50. In addition, Travel + Leisure Co. saw 13.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNL starting from Duncan Thomas Michael, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $40.92 back on Jun 06. After this action, Duncan Thomas Michael now owns 17,271 shares of Travel + Leisure Co., valued at $122,749 using the latest closing price.

CHAVY OLIVIER, the of Travel + Leisure Co., sale 7,900 shares at $38.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that CHAVY OLIVIER is holding 4,511 shares at $300,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+32.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travel + Leisure Co. stands at +9.98. The total capital return value is set at 14.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.51. Equity return is now at value -38.20, with 5.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.