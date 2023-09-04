TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) has dropped by -0.21 compared to previous close of 9.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-11 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 26.5% in TransAlta (TAC). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) Right Now?

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TAC is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TAC is $12.40, which is $2.9 above the current price. The public float for TAC is 262.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAC on September 04, 2023 was 373.97K shares.

TAC’s Market Performance

TAC’s stock has seen a -1.14% decrease for the week, with a -3.92% drop in the past month and a -3.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for TransAlta Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.89% for TAC’s stock, with a 2.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TAC Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAC fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.93. In addition, TransAlta Corporation saw 6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.47 for the present operating margin

+30.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransAlta Corporation stands at +1.75. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.99. Equity return is now at value 58.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on TransAlta Corporation (TAC), the company’s capital structure generated 397.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 41.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,508.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransAlta Corporation (TAC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.