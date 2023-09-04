Traeger Inc.’s (COOK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, COOK stock has gone up by 5.84%, with a monthly decline of -25.64% and a quarterly surge of 13.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.53% for Traeger Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.51% for COOK’s stock, with a 16.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Traeger Inc. (COOK) by analysts is $5.31, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for COOK is 111.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of COOK was 633.08K shares.

COOK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) has dropped by -2.68 compared to previous close of 4.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that Traeger, Inc., a company known for its wood pellet grills, went public in 2021 but has faced challenges due to the reversal of pandemic trends. The company saw strong growth in 2021, but experienced a slowdown in sales in 2022 as well as experienced huge margin pressure. Despite some signs of improvement, the company’s financial performance remains underwhelming and realistically lossmaking.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOK stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for COOK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COOK in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $6.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COOK Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -26.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOK rose by +5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, Traeger Inc. saw 54.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOK starting from Blosil Dominic, who sale 3,071 shares at the price of $4.92 back on Aug 16. After this action, Blosil Dominic now owns 1,125,356 shares of Traeger Inc., valued at $15,106 using the latest closing price.

HARDY JAMES H JR, the Chief Operating Officer of Traeger Inc., sale 1,316 shares at $4.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that HARDY JAMES H JR is holding 686,352 shares at $6,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.90 for the present operating margin

+29.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Traeger Inc. stands at -58.26. The total capital return value is set at -11.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.42. Equity return is now at value -83.50, with -30.70 for asset returns.

Based on Traeger Inc. (COOK), the company’s capital structure generated 147.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 52.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Traeger Inc. (COOK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.