Trading Update: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Stock Endures 1.60% Monthly Volatility

The stock of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has gone up by 3.14% for the week, with a -2.87% drop in the past month and a 0.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.60% for PFLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.88% for PFLT stock, with a simple moving average of -0.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.63.

The public float for PFLT is 57.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of PFLT was 796.00K shares.

PFLT) stock’s latest price update

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.46 in relation to its previous close of 10.78. However, the company has experienced a 3.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-01 that Over the long term, dividend stocks have vastly outperformed public companies that don’t offer a payout to their shareholders. Although high-yield stocks have added risks, not all supercharged income stocks are bad news.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFLT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PFLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFLT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFLT Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFLT rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.71. In addition, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. saw -1.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.19 for the present operating margin

+74.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. stands at +3.66. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29.

Based on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 127.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.07. Total debt to assets is 54.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.