Trading Update: Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Stock Endures 3.02% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, GBCI stock has gone up by 4.92%, with a monthly decline of -5.97% and a quarterly plunge of -4.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Glacier Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.35% for GBCI’s stock, with a -22.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) is 12.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GBCI is 0.78.

The public float for GBCI is 110.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% of that float. On September 04, 2023, GBCI’s average trading volume was 750.28K shares.

GBCI) stock’s latest price update

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI)’s stock price has plunge by 3.71relation to previous closing price of 30.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Glacier (GBCI) signs an agreement to acquire Community Financial to cement its presence in Eastern Washington.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GBCI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GBCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $34 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GBCI Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBCI rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.34. In addition, Glacier Bancorp Inc. saw -36.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBCI starting from Chery Don J., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $27.16 back on May 11. After this action, Chery Don J. now owns 49,741 shares of Glacier Bancorp Inc., valued at $27,160 using the latest closing price.

Chesler Randall M, the PRESIDENT/CEO of Glacier Bancorp Inc., purchase 1,223 shares at $28.68 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Chesler Randall M is holding 4,685 shares at $35,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBCI

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.