Trading Update: Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Stock Endures 8.95% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Fanhua Inc. (FANH) has seen a 20.63% increase in the past week, with a 3.87% gain in the past month, and a -12.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.95% for FANH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.20% for FANH’s stock, with a -2.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) Right Now?

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FANH is at 0.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FANH is $72.63, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for FANH is 57.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume for FANH on September 04, 2023 was 52.04K shares.

FANH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) has increased by 8.05 when compared to last closing price of 6.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2023 9:00 PM ET Company Participants Oasis Qiu – Investor Relations Manager Yinan Hu – Co Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Lin – Co Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer Conference Call Participants Coco Gong – Morgan Stanley Xue Zhang – CICC Operator Thank you for standing by for Fanhua’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator instructions] For your information, this conference call is now broadcast alive over the Internet.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FANH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FANH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $23 based on the research report published on June 18, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

FANH Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares surge +8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANH rose by +20.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, Fanhua Inc. saw -2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+31.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fanhua Inc. stands at +3.60. The total capital return value is set at 7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.39.

Based on Fanhua Inc. (FANH), the company’s capital structure generated 10.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.59. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fanhua Inc. (FANH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.