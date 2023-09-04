Titan International Inc. (TWI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is 5.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TWI is 2.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Titan International Inc. (TWI) is $20.00, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for TWI is 59.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On September 04, 2023, TWI’s average trading volume was 386.48K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TWI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) has increased by 2.62 when compared to last closing price of 12.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that Earnings estimates have been contracting for both the current year and next year.

TWI’s Market Performance

Titan International Inc. (TWI) has experienced a 6.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.35% rise in the past month, and a 21.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for TWI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.58% for TWI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.95% for the last 200 days.

TWI Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.07. In addition, Titan International Inc. saw -15.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWI starting from TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Feb 10. After this action, TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G now owns 113,785 shares of Titan International Inc., valued at $604,080 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR MAURICE M JR, the Director of Titan International Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $15.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that TAYLOR MAURICE M JR is holding 592,968 shares at $3,087,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.49 for the present operating margin

+16.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan International Inc. stands at +8.13. The total capital return value is set at 26.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.64. Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Titan International Inc. (TWI), the company’s capital structure generated 119.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.35. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Titan International Inc. (TWI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.