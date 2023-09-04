Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 20.39, but the company has seen a -3.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-02 that Thryv Holdings is the largest independent producer of Yellow Pages in the US. The company has a growing SaaS segment that is overshadowed by the declining business of Yellow Pages. Thryv’s minimal customer acquisition costs and high retention rates contribute to its success in the underserved SMB niche. That could bring good returns to shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) is $35.50, which is $15.11 above the current market price. The public float for THRY is 32.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THRY on September 04, 2023 was 204.68K shares.

THRY’s Market Performance

The stock of Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) has seen a -3.41% decrease in the past week, with a -15.64% drop in the past month, and a -16.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for THRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.68% for THRY stock, with a simple moving average of -8.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for THRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for THRY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $43 based on the research report published on July 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

THRY Trading at -14.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRY fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.66. In addition, Thryv Holdings Inc. saw 7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRY starting from Walsh Joe, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $23.50 back on Aug 15. After this action, Walsh Joe now owns 430,413 shares of Thryv Holdings Inc., valued at $117,500 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Joe, the Chairman and CEO of Thryv Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $20.75 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Walsh Joe is holding 425,418 shares at $103,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.57 for the present operating margin

+60.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thryv Holdings Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 24.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.68. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY), the company’s capital structure generated 129.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.33. Total debt to assets is 41.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.