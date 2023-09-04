The Volatility of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RCKT) Stock: A 1.01% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) has gone up by 1.01% for the week, with a -9.71% drop in the past month and a -26.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.01% for RCKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.88% for RCKT’s stock, with a -17.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCKT is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) is $50.40, which is $36.6 above the current market price. The public float for RCKT is 76.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.12% of that float. On September 04, 2023, RCKT’s average trading volume was 629.00K shares.

RCKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) has increased by 2.24 when compared to last closing price of 15.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that Rocket Pharmaceuticals is developing gene therapies for rare diseases, with positive results and safety profiles from clinical trials. The company’s financial performance includes $360 million in cash and investments, with increased expenses and a net loss for the quarter. RCKT stock shows mixed signals, but the company has a stable capital structure and increased institutional fund holdings.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RCKT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCKT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCKT Trading at -10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKT rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.07. In addition, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKT starting from Shah Gaurav, who sale 4,767 shares at the price of $15.47 back on Aug 17. After this action, Shah Gaurav now owns 524,854 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $73,750 using the latest closing price.

Patel Kinnari, the of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,534 shares at $15.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Patel Kinnari is holding 216,448 shares at $23,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKT

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.06. Equity return is now at value -57.80, with -51.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46. Total debt to assets is 4.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.