The Volatility of Federal Realty Investment Trust’s (FRT) Stock: A 0.51% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has gone up by 0.51% for the week, with a -4.45% drop in the past month and a 7.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for FRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for FRT’s stock, with a -2.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is 21.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRT is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is $111.38, which is $13.32 above the current market price. The public float for FRT is 80.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On September 04, 2023, FRT’s average trading volume was 599.34K shares.

FRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has increased by 0.12 when compared to last closing price of 97.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-03 that One of the best ways to generate reliable income is by investing in dividend aristocrats because they’re among the most reliable dividend payers. Not only have these stocks paid out dividends for more than 25 years, they’re also some of the most reliable companies on the planet even in the worst of times.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FRT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $111 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRT Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRT rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.01. In addition, Federal Realty Investment Trust saw -2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRT starting from WOOD DONALD C, who sale 1,891 shares at the price of $112.21 back on Feb 14. After this action, WOOD DONALD C now owns 198,819 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust, valued at $212,196 using the latest closing price.

WOOD DONALD C, the Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty Investment Trust, sale 10,000 shares at $111.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that WOOD DONALD C is holding 200,710 shares at $1,112,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.75 for the present operating margin

+38.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Federal Realty Investment Trust stands at +35.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), the company’s capital structure generated 157.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.16. Total debt to assets is 56.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.