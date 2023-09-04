The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Paycom Software Inc.’s (PAYC) Stock

The stock of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) has gone up by 3.28% for the week, with a -0.39% drop in the past month and a 0.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.16% for PAYC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.27% for PAYC’s stock, with a -3.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) is above average at 54.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is $385.43, which is $93.64 above the current market price. The public float for PAYC is 51.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAYC on September 04, 2023 was 550.44K shares.

PAYC) stock’s latest price update

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 294.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Paycom (PAYC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

PAYC Trading at -6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $289.51. In addition, Paycom Software Inc. saw -4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Thomas Christopher Gene, who sale 320 shares at the price of $290.05 back on Aug 10. After this action, Thomas Christopher Gene now owns 26,154 shares of Paycom Software Inc., valued at $92,816 using the latest closing price.

Clark Jason D., the Director of Paycom Software Inc., sale 430 shares at $278.99 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Clark Jason D. is holding 5,100 shares at $119,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.54 for the present operating margin

+74.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc. stands at +20.46. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.83. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.59. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.