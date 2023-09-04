The Impact of Market Fluctuations on IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) Stock

The stock of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) has seen a 5.23% increase in the past week, with a 36.75% gain in the past month, and a 19.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for IDYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.07% for IDYA’s stock, with a 52.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) by analysts is $35.08, which is $5.31 above the current market price. The public float for IDYA is 56.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.48% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of IDYA was 505.81K shares.

IDYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 29.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.57 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $33 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IDYA Trading at 24.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +35.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.49. In addition, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. saw 63.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDYA starting from Stone Paul A., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $28.87 back on Aug 29. After this action, Stone Paul A. now owns 9,303 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., valued at $144,352 using the latest closing price.

Stone Paul A., the Chief Financial Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., sale 978 shares at $26.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Stone Paul A. is holding 14,303 shares at $25,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.72 for the present operating margin

+95.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stands at -115.17. The total capital return value is set at -18.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.88. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -17.50 for asset returns.

Based on IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.99. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.