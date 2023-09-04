The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BODY is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BODY is $1.03, which is $0.59 above the current price. The public float for BODY is 146.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BODY on September 04, 2023 was 788.97K shares.

BODY) stock's latest price update

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.55 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that The stock market has historically been volatile in the month of August. Participants are generally on vacation making it more difficult to pin down the direction of indexes.

BODY’s Market Performance

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has seen a -1.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.17% decline in the past month and a -8.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.66% for BODY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.45% for BODY’s stock, with a -19.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BODY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BODY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BODY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BODY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2.27 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BODY Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BODY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BODY fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4042. In addition, The Beachbody Company Inc. saw -16.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BODY starting from Congdon Jonathan, who sale 134,730 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Jun 26. After this action, Congdon Jonathan now owns 17,690,999 shares of The Beachbody Company Inc., valued at $59,887 using the latest closing price.

Congdon Jonathan, the 10% Owner of The Beachbody Company Inc., sale 900 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Congdon Jonathan is holding 17,825,729 shares at $495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BODY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.13 for the present operating margin

+47.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Beachbody Company Inc. stands at -28.05. The total capital return value is set at -51.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.23. Equity return is now at value -65.20, with -30.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY), the company’s capital structure generated 21.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.01. Total debt to assets is 10.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 662.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.