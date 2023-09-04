The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is above average at 12.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) is $45.00, which is $7.41 above the current market price. The public float for TBBK is 52.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TBBK on September 04, 2023 was 337.91K shares.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.40 in relation to its previous close of 36.71. However, the company has experienced a 5.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-28 that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Andres Viroslav – Investor Relations Damian Kozlowski – Chief Executive Officer Paul Frenkiel – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Frank Schiraldi – Piper Sandler David Feaster – Raymond James Michael Perito – KBW Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to The Bancorp Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded today, Friday, July 28, 2023.

TBBK’s Market Performance

TBBK’s stock has risen by 5.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.12% and a quarterly rise of 12.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for The Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for TBBK stock, with a simple moving average of 16.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBBK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TBBK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBBK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $38 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TBBK Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBBK rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.90. In addition, The Bancorp Inc. saw 32.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBBK starting from Cohn Matthew, who purchase 5,868 shares at the price of $37.61 back on Aug 01. After this action, Cohn Matthew now owns 144,423 shares of The Bancorp Inc., valued at $220,688 using the latest closing price.

Cohn Matthew, the Director of The Bancorp Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $36.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Cohn Matthew is holding 27,853 shares at $90,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.07. The total capital return value is set at 22.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.07. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK), the company’s capital structure generated 17.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.00. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.