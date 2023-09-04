The -9.99% Simple Moving Average of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s (NWBI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has seen a 2.93% increase in the past week, with a -7.02% drop in the past month, and a -0.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for NWBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for NWBI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) is above average at 10.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is $11.40, which is $0.14 above the current market price. The public float for NWBI is 125.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NWBI on September 04, 2023 was 596.45K shares.

NWBI) stock’s latest price update

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.36 in comparison to its previous close of 11.00, however, the company has experienced a 2.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that Northwest Bancshares Inc’s share price dropped almost 40% after news of liquidity issues at First Republic Bank. Despite a dividend yield of over 6%, the current price is not a good enough deal for investors. The company’s fundamentals are solid, with steady growth in gross loans and net income, but the recent report highlighted the impact of shifting company strategies.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWBI stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for NWBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWBI in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $15 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NWBI Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWBI rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.41. In addition, Northwest Bancshares Inc. saw -19.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWBI starting from Torchio Louis J, who purchase 1,352 shares at the price of $11.07 back on Aug 23. After this action, Torchio Louis J now owns 57,298 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc., valued at $14,967 using the latest closing price.

Barnum Carey A., the SVP, Chief Auditor of Northwest Bancshares Inc., sale 82 shares at $12.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Barnum Carey A. is holding 2,519 shares at $1,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northwest Bancshares Inc. stands at +23.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 6.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.