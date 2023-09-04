The -13.88% Decline of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s (YS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, YS stock has gone down by -11.20%, with a monthly decline of -14.62% and a quarterly plunge of -26.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.68% for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.60% for YS’s stock, with a -78.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) is above average at 1.62x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YS is 87.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YS on September 04, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

YS) stock’s latest price update

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS)’s stock price has dropped by -6.72 in relation to previous closing price of 1.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that YS Biopharma (NASDAQ: YS ) stock is rising higher on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company announced officers purchasing shares. According to a press release, the company’s founder and chairperson, Yi Zhang, as well as its director, president and CEO Hui Shao, are behind the share purchase.

YS Trading at -13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.63%, as shares sank -15.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS fell by -11.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1067. In addition, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. saw -88.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.