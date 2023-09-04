The -13.88% Decline of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s (SIGA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SIGA stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -17.17% and a quarterly plunge of -17.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for SIGA Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.41% for SIGA’s stock, with a -22.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) is above average at 11.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is $11.00, which is $12.9 above the current market price. The public float for SIGA is 64.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIGA on September 04, 2023 was 895.07K shares.

SIGA) stock’s latest price update

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA)’s stock price has soared by 0.87 in relation to previous closing price of 4.59. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-28 that SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA ) stock is soaring higher on Friday after the pharmaceutical company secured a government order. That order comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

SIGA Trading at -8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -19.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, SIGA Technologies Inc. saw -31.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.55 for the present operating margin

+90.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGA Technologies Inc. stands at +30.61. The total capital return value is set at 24.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.48. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.18. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.