The -13.88% Decline of Immix Biopharma Inc.’s (IMMX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, IMMX stock has gone up by 13.37%, with a monthly gain of 13.37% and a quarterly surge of 12.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.68% for Immix Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.93% for IMMX’s stock, with a 12.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is $11.00, which is $8.71 above the current market price. The public float for IMMX is 4.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMMX on September 04, 2023 was 121.87K shares.

IMMX) stock’s latest price update

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX)’s stock price has soared by 12.81 in relation to previous closing price of 2.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-12-16 that While 2022 has been a terrible year for investors looking for penny stocks to buy, 2023 might not be as bad. The economy went through a choppy year, and particularly volatile assets such as penny stocks sold off painfully.

IMMX Trading at 7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares surge +13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX rose by +13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Rachman Ilya M, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Rachman Ilya M now owns 907,700 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc., valued at $5,225 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gabriel S, the CFO of Immix Biopharma Inc., purchase 5,200 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Morris Gabriel S is holding 81,316 shares at $4,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

The total capital return value is set at -52.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.84. Equity return is now at value -83.00, with -74.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.