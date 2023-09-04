TH International Limited (THCH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for THCH is 0.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for THCH is 133.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THCH on September 04, 2023 was 285.46K shares.

THCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) has jumped by 9.55 compared to previous close of 2.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-07-10 that TH International Ltd ( THCH, Financial), also known as Tims China, is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisee of Tim Horton’s coffee shops for Restaurant Brands International Inc. ( TSX:QSR, Financial) ( QSR, Financial) in China, Hong Kong and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Horton’s Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International, which also owns the Burger King, Tim Horton’s and Popeye’s brands worldwide.

THCH’s Market Performance

THCH’s stock has risen by 5.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.62% and a quarterly drop of -18.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.81% for TH International Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for THCH’s stock, with a -31.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THCH Trading at -8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THCH rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, TH International Limited saw -13.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THCH

Equity return is now at value -585.50, with -37.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TH International Limited (THCH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.