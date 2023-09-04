T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IDAI is -1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is $5.00, which is $8.51 above the current market price. The public float for IDAI is 6.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.87% of that float. On September 04, 2023, IDAI’s average trading volume was 3.45M shares.

IDAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) has decreased by -9.70 when compared to last closing price of 1.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -41.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-30 that T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI, EURONEXT:AIID), dba Trust Stamp announced it has received the D-seal certification, a unique recognition that combines IT security and responsible data usage into a single certification. The certification is a way for companies to showcase that they take both digital security and data responsibility seriously.

IDAI’s Market Performance

IDAI’s stock has fallen by -41.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.58% and a quarterly drop of -30.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.61% for T Stamp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.38% for IDAI stock, with a simple moving average of -40.89% for the last 200 days.

IDAI Trading at -8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.08%, as shares sank -25.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI fell by -41.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3542. In addition, T Stamp Inc. saw -38.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-224.30 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc. stands at -224.54. The total capital return value is set at -306.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -332.65. Equity return is now at value -927.90, with -168.50 for asset returns.

Based on T Stamp Inc. (IDAI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.77. Total debt to assets is 21.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.