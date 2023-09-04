Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is 49.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) is $98.89, which is $9.85 above the current market price. The public float for SYNA is 38.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. On September 04, 2023, SYNA’s average trading volume was 546.26K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SYNA) stock’s latest price update

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA)’s stock price has soared by 1.71 in relation to previous closing price of 87.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-19 that Synaptics Incorporated’s profitability has rebounded, with gross margins increasing from 29.5% to 59.8% and net margins improving from -7.6% to 14.8%. The company has shifted its focus from mobile products to the IoT segment, with IoT product applications accounting for 69.9% of total revenue in 2023. The company’s profitability has been supported by the growth of its IoT segment, but further margin improvement may be limited as the segment already constitutes 70% of revenue.

SYNA’s Market Performance

SYNA’s stock has risen by 2.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.82% and a quarterly rise of 7.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Synaptics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.06% for SYNA’s stock, with a -9.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYNA Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.90. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw -6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from McFarland John, who sale 5,469 shares at the price of $87.98 back on Aug 21. After this action, McFarland John now owns 16,290 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $481,163 using the latest closing price.

Awsare Saleel, the of Synaptics Incorporated, sale 7,669 shares at $91.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Awsare Saleel is holding 26,362 shares at $699,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+50.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Incorporated stands at +5.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), the company’s capital structure generated 78.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.03. Total debt to assets is 39.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.