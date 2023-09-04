Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.32 compared to its previous closing price of 0.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Christopher Cashion – Chief Financial Officer Troy Meier – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Richard Ryan – Oak Ridge Financial Services John Bair – Ascend Wealth Advisors Operator Greeting. Welcome to the Superior Drilling Products Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) Right Now?

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) is $1.90, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for SDPI is 11.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SDPI on September 04, 2023 was 219.65K shares.

SDPI’s Market Performance

The stock of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) has seen a 16.25% increase in the past week, with a -27.91% drop in the past month, and a -15.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.80% for SDPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.63% for SDPI’s stock, with a -10.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDPI Trading at -23.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares sank -25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDPI rose by +16.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0246. In addition, Superior Drilling Products Inc. saw 1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDPI starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who sale 5,262 shares at the price of $1.34 back on Aug 11. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 1,983,027 shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc., valued at $7,051 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the 10% Owner of Superior Drilling Products Inc., sale 2,834 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 1,080,985 shares at $3,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+48.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Drilling Products Inc. stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI), the company’s capital structure generated 78.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.93. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.