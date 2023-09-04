Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) has surged by 1.71 when compared to previous closing price of 34.50, but the company has seen a 4.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that Steven Madden’s (SHOO) e-commerce efforts appear encouraging. The company has ramped up digital marketing spending and rolled out buy online and pick up in store across its outlets.

Is It Worth Investing in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Right Now?

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is $39.13, which is $4.03 above the current market price. The public float for SHOO is 71.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHOO on September 04, 2023 was 824.27K shares.

SHOO’s Market Performance

SHOO’s stock has seen a 4.40% increase for the week, with a -3.07% drop in the past month and a 7.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for Steven Madden Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.26% for SHOO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $42 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHOO Trading at 4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.60. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd. saw 9.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from MIGLIORINI PETER, who sale 3,989 shares at the price of $34.54 back on Aug 14. After this action, MIGLIORINI PETER now owns 16,100 shares of Steven Madden Ltd., valued at $137,788 using the latest closing price.

Frieders Karla, the Chief Merchandising Officer of Steven Madden Ltd., sale 5,000 shares at $34.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Frieders Karla is holding 120,542 shares at $170,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.97 for the present operating margin

+40.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.97. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO), the company’s capital structure generated 13.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.55. Total debt to assets is 8.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.