Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Stock Experiences 6.01% Monthly Change

The stock of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has gone up by 8.39% for the week, with a 6.01% rise in the past month and a 33.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for SCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.26% for SCS’s stock, with a 18.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Right Now?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCS is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SCS is $10.25, which is $1.08 above the current price. The public float for SCS is 98.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCS on September 04, 2023 was 827.55K shares.

SCS) stock’s latest price update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS)’s stock price has increased by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 9.07. However, the company has seen a 8.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, September 19, 2023, after the market closes.

SCS Trading at 11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.74. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 29.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from Krestakos Robert G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $7.84 back on Jul 18. After this action, Krestakos Robert G now owns 114,289 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $39,182 using the latest closing price.

WEGE PETER M II, the Director of Steelcase Inc., sale 5,691 shares at $8.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that WEGE PETER M II is holding 199,644 shares at $48,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +1.05. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Steelcase Inc. (SCS), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 31.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.