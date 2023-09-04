Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 3.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-26 that With markets showing signs of strength again, I wanted to take a look at a few oversold opportunities on the market, namely oversold penny stocks. While I believe each could return multi-bagger returns, let’s be clear about a few things.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for SLI is $8.48, The public float for SLI is 162.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.94% of that float. The average trading volume for SLI on September 04, 2023 was 630.12K shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

SLI stock saw a decrease of -2.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.32% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.93% for SLI’s stock, with a -14.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLI Trading at -20.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -25.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw 13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -32.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.69. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.22. Total debt to assets is 0.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.