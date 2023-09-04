SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWTX is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) is $50.17, which is $19.84 above the current market price. The public float for SWTX is 56.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.51% of that float. On September 04, 2023, SWTX’s average trading volume was 599.53K shares.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX)’s stock price has increased by 7.63 compared to its previous closing price of 28.18. However, the company has seen a 8.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-12 that Today we revisit SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. for the first time in nearly a year. The company’s primary drug asset is on the cusp of garnering SpringWorks’ first FDA approval for a rare affliction. An updated investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

SWTX’s Market Performance

SWTX’s stock has risen by 8.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.99% and a quarterly rise of 10.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.07% for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.17% for SWTX’s stock, with a 11.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWTX Trading at 9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +19.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWTX rose by +8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.03. In addition, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. saw 16.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWTX starting from Hambleton Julie, who sale 2,418 shares at the price of $29.31 back on Jul 19. After this action, Hambleton Julie now owns 4,648 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., valued at $70,876 using the latest closing price.

Hambleton Julie, the Director of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $26.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Hambleton Julie is holding 7,066 shares at $64,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWTX

The total capital return value is set at -56.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.30. Equity return is now at value -56.00, with -49.70 for asset returns.

Based on SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.