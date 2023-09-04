Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has seen a 0.91% increase in the past week, with a -1.28% drop in the past month, and a -2.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for SRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for SRC stock, with a simple moving average of -3.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) Right Now?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) by analysts is $43.60, which is $5.21 above the current market price. The public float for SRC is 140.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of SRC was 674.51K shares.

SRC) stock’s latest price update

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.10 in relation to its previous close of 38.61. However, the company has experienced a 0.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that There are great deals to be had among dividend stocks despite the tech-fueled market runup. All four picks in this article pay big, well-covered dividend yields to help investors make money while they sleep. They carry diversified and/or essential business models and are undervalued, resulting in potential for strong total returns in addition to income.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SRC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SRC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $42 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRC Trading at -2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares sank -2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRC rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.74. In addition, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. saw -3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRC starting from Frymire Michelle M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $39.75 back on Jun 06. After this action, Frymire Michelle M now owns 10,009 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., valued at $159,000 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Rochelle, the EVP, General Counsel of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., sale 2,815 shares at $41.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Thomas Rochelle is holding 8,834 shares at $116,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.50 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stands at +40.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.77. Total debt to assets is 43.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.