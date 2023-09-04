SouthState Corporation (SSB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) has surged by 3.49 when compared to previous closing price of 72.30, but the company has seen a 7.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that SouthState Corporation stock hasn’t declined as much as that of many other financial institutions since earlier this year. This is a testament to its quality and continued growth, but there are downsides to it. Uninsured deposit exposure is higher than I prefer and shares are not exactly cheap.

Is It Worth Investing in SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is above average at 10.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SouthState Corporation (SSB) is $86.13, which is $11.3 above the current market price. The public float for SSB is 75.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SSB on September 04, 2023 was 458.86K shares.

SSB’s Market Performance

SSB’s stock has seen a 7.08% increase for the week, with a -4.30% drop in the past month and a 10.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for SouthState Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.82% for SSB stock, with a simple moving average of 1.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SSB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $79 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSB Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSB rose by +7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.30. In addition, SouthState Corporation saw -2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSB starting from Lapointe Greg A, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $79.19 back on Aug 04. After this action, Lapointe Greg A now owns 23,676 shares of SouthState Corporation, valued at $316,760 using the latest closing price.

POLLOK JOHN C, the Director of SouthState Corporation, sale 7,744 shares at $67.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that POLLOK JOHN C is holding 729 shares at $520,707 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SouthState Corporation stands at +29.10. The total capital return value is set at 10.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.19. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on SouthState Corporation (SSB), the company’s capital structure generated 20.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.34. Total debt to assets is 2.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SouthState Corporation (SSB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.