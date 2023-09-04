SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SGH is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SGH is $32.40, which is $7.15 above than the current price. The public float for SGH is 47.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.58% of that float. The average trading volume of SGH on September 04, 2023 was 843.82K shares.

SGH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) has surged by 0.74 when compared to previous closing price of 25.83, but the company has seen a 8.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that SGH has been the beneficiary of investor interest in AI plays, which has overshadowed some aspects that deserved more attention. The market is focused on growth due to AI, but it’s possible SGH may not benefit as much from AI for several reasons. The charts suggest the stock is priming itself for a big move due to the convergence of trendlines, something the options market is prepping for.

SGH’s Market Performance

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has seen a 8.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.09% decline in the past month and a 13.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for SGH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for SGH’s stock, with a 32.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on June 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SGH Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGH rose by +8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.74. In addition, SMART Global Holdings Inc. saw 74.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGH starting from Pacheco Jack A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $25.07 back on Aug 23. After this action, Pacheco Jack A now owns 202,375 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc., valued at $125,375 using the latest closing price.

Pacheco Jack A, the EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions of SMART Global Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $23.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Pacheco Jack A is holding 202,375 shares at $58,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for SMART Global Holdings Inc. stands at +3.66. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH), the company’s capital structure generated 181.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 42.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In summary, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.