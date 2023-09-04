SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) has decreased by -0.42 when compared to last closing price of 42.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-28 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) today announced it will take part in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Sean Woolverton, SilverBow’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation on September 5th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Central time). Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The investor presentation being used will be acce.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) is 2.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBOW is 2.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SBOW is 21.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.37% of that float. On September 04, 2023, SBOW’s average trading volume was 263.22K shares.

SBOW’s Market Performance

SBOW’s stock has seen a 1.94% increase for the week, with a 16.20% rise in the past month and a 65.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for SilverBow Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for SBOW’s stock, with a 51.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBOW stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SBOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBOW in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $58 based on the research report published on September 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SBOW Trading at 22.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBOW rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.05. In addition, SilverBow Resources Inc. saw 50.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBOW starting from ROWLAND MARCUS C, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $24.21 back on May 18. After this action, ROWLAND MARCUS C now owns 19,386 shares of SilverBow Resources Inc., valued at $193,680 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.82 for the present operating margin

+70.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverBow Resources Inc. stands at +45.19. The total capital return value is set at 42.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.55. Equity return is now at value 54.40, with 25.10 for asset returns.

Based on SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW), the company’s capital structure generated 88.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.96. Total debt to assets is 37.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.