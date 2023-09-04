SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) has decreased by -1.18 when compared to last closing price of 22.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that SI-BONE, Inc. presents compelling long-term value with robust growth in unit economics, high gross profits, and attractive valuation upside. Q2 FY’23 showed record-breaking sales of $33.3 million, with 31% growth in the U.S. market and 5th consecutive quarter of record revenues. The company’s capital allocation and recycling strategies, along with positive sentiment and valuation, support a buy rating.

Is It Worth Investing in SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SIBN is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIBN is $30.63, which is $8.01 above than the current price. The public float for SIBN is 39.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume of SIBN on September 04, 2023 was 383.52K shares.

SIBN’s Market Performance

SIBN stock saw a decrease of 3.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.52% for SIBN’s stock, with a 11.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIBN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SIBN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIBN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SIBN Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIBN rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.57. In addition, SI-BONE Inc. saw 66.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIBN starting from RECUPERO ANTHONY J, who sale 2,997 shares at the price of $21.07 back on Aug 17. After this action, RECUPERO ANTHONY J now owns 211,008 shares of SI-BONE Inc., valued at $63,147 using the latest closing price.

FRANCIS LAURA, the Chief Executive Officer of SI-BONE Inc., sale 9,012 shares at $20.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that FRANCIS LAURA is holding 437,039 shares at $188,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.02 for the present operating margin

+85.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for SI-BONE Inc. stands at -57.57. The total capital return value is set at -38.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.53. Equity return is now at value -40.40, with -27.30 for asset returns.

Based on SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN), the company’s capital structure generated 40.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.63. Total debt to assets is 25.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.50.

Conclusion

In summary, SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.