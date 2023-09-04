Should You Invest in ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WISH is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WISH is $6.13, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for WISH is 21.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.87% of that float. The average trading volume for WISH on September 04, 2023 was 916.08K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WISH) stock’s latest price update

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.77 in relation to its previous close of 5.36. However, the company has experienced a 3.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword, with its prominence in the tech landscape surging like never before this year. This next-level technology effectively opens doors to an array of applications for consumers, businesses and other entities.

WISH’s Market Performance

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has experienced a 3.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.23% drop in the past month, and a -24.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.19% for WISH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.54% for WISH’s stock, with a -57.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $6 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WISH Trading at -24.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw -64.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Liu Ying Vivian, who sale 340,000 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Mar 08. After this action, Liu Ying Vivian now owns 793,423 shares of ContextLogic Inc., valued at $156,400 using the latest closing price.

Wang Shuyan (Rachel), the Head of Data Science of ContextLogic Inc., sale 20,337 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Wang Shuyan (Rachel) is holding 0 shares at $9,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.91 for the present operating margin

+29.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc. stands at -66.55. The total capital return value is set at -54.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.01. Equity return is now at value -89.60, with -54.00 for asset returns.

Based on ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.02. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.