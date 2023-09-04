Should You Invest in AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ANGO is at 0.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ANGO is $16.50, which is $8.77 above the current market price. The public float for ANGO is 37.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.62% of that float. The average trading volume for ANGO on September 04, 2023 was 418.22K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ANGO) stock’s latest price update

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.74 compared to its previous closing price of 8.03. However, the company has seen a -7.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that AngioDynamics (ANGO) closed at $8.58 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day.

ANGO’s Market Performance

ANGO’s stock has fallen by -7.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.31% and a quarterly drop of -22.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.34% for AngioDynamics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.08% for ANGO stock, with a simple moving average of -29.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ANGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANGO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $13 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANGO Trading at -14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO fell by -7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.38. In addition, AngioDynamics Inc. saw -43.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Helsel Dave, who sale 4,633 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Jan 31. After this action, Helsel Dave now owns 19,189 shares of AngioDynamics Inc., valued at $59,997 using the latest closing price.

Trowbridge Stephen A, the EVP and CFO of AngioDynamics Inc., purchase 1,083 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Trowbridge Stephen A is holding 89,581 shares at $14,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.51 for the present operating margin

+45.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngioDynamics Inc. stands at -15.48. The total capital return value is set at -4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.89. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO), the company’s capital structure generated 13.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.64. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.