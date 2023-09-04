SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) has increased by 1.50 when compared to last closing price of 48.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. New York Post reported 2023-08-25 that Business is typically booming at theme parks over the summer. This year, the weather has consistently put a damper on operations.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Right Now?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.91.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SEAS is 35.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEAS on September 04, 2023 was 840.91K shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has seen a -0.88% decrease in the past week, with a -10.29% drop in the past month, and a -15.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for SEAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.52% for SEAS’s stock, with a -12.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $66 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEAS Trading at -6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.95. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw -7.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Taylor George Anthony, who sale 44,873 shares at the price of $48.81 back on Aug 24. After this action, Taylor George Anthony now owns 85,902 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $2,190,290 using the latest closing price.

Swanson Marc, the Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $48.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Swanson Marc is holding 152,537 shares at $195,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Equity return is now at value -60.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.