SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI)’s stock price has soared by 9.66 in relation to previous closing price of 11.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-01 that The leading offshore support services provider reported decent first quarter results with revenues, average day rates, direct vessel profit, and EBITDA reaching new multi-year highs. With average day rates fleet utilization anticipated to improve further, the company should start to generate meaningful free cash flow over the coming quarters. A debt refinancing at improved terms could provide a near-term catalyst for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SMHI is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SMHI is $5.00, The public float for SMHI is 22.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume for SMHI on September 04, 2023 was 123.23K shares.

SMHI’s Market Performance

The stock of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) has seen a 11.50% increase in the past week, with a 12.40% rise in the past month, and a 36.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for SMHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.19% for SMHI’s stock, with a 31.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMHI Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMHI rose by +11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. saw 37.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMHI starting from Llorca Jesus, who sale 2,392 shares at the price of $12.09 back on Jul 24. After this action, Llorca Jesus now owns 416,193 shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., valued at $28,919 using the latest closing price.

Llorca Jesus, the EVP & CFO of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., sale 3,511 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Llorca Jesus is holding 418,585 shares at $42,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.49 for the present operating margin

-4.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stands at -32.97. The total capital return value is set at -7.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.99. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI), the company’s capital structure generated 88.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.00. Total debt to assets is 40.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.