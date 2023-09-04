RPM International Inc. (RPM): A Technical Analysis

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RPM International Inc. (RPM) is $109.07, which is $7.53 above the current market price. The public float for RPM is 127.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPM on September 04, 2023 was 623.63K shares.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM)’s stock price has soared by 0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 99.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that RPM International (RPM) benefits from increased infrastructure spending and strategic buyouts. However, inflationary pressure and foreign exchange risks hurt.

RPM’s Market Performance

RPM International Inc. (RPM) has experienced a 0.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.47% drop in the past month, and a 19.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for RPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for RPM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $118 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPM Trading at 4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPM rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.41. In addition, RPM International Inc. saw 2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPM starting from Laroche Michael J., who sale 2,593 shares at the price of $103.63 back on Aug 16. After this action, Laroche Michael J. now owns 12,286 shares of RPM International Inc., valued at $268,714 using the latest closing price.

Ratajczak Matthew T, the VP-Global Tax and Treasurer of RPM International Inc., sale 6,137 shares at $103.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Ratajczak Matthew T is holding 29,451 shares at $633,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.77 for the present operating margin

+37.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPM International Inc. stands at +6.57. The total capital return value is set at 15.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.29. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on RPM International Inc. (RPM), the company’s capital structure generated 141.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.59. Total debt to assets is 44.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RPM International Inc. (RPM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.