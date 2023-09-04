Revvity Inc. (RVTY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RVTY is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RVTY is $141.73, which is $27.6 above the current market price. The public float for RVTY is 123.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for RVTY on September 04, 2023 was 744.02K shares.

RVTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) has decreased by -0.09 when compared to last closing price of 117.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Stephen Willoughby – Vice President of Investor Relations Prahlad Singh – President and Chief Executive Officer Maxwell Krakowiak – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Patrick Donnelly – Citi Daniel Leonard – Credit Suisse Matthew Sykes – Goldman Sachs Vijay Kumar – Evercore Catherine Schulte – Baird Jack Meehan – Nephron Research Josh Waldman – Cleveland Research Andrew Cooper – Raymond James Dan Brennan – TD Cowen Derik De Bruin – Bank of America Dan Arias – Stifel Rachel Vatnsdal – JPMorgan Elizabeth Garcia – UBS Operator Hello, and welcome to the Revvity Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Alex, I’ll be coordinating the call today.

RVTY’s Market Performance

RVTY’s stock has risen by 1.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.07% and a quarterly rise of 1.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Revvity Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.71% for RVTY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVTY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RVTY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RVTY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $145 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVTY Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVTY rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.44. In addition, Revvity Inc. saw -16.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.59 for the present operating margin

+53.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revvity Inc. stands at +15.48. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Revvity Inc. (RVTY), the company’s capital structure generated 62.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.36. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.